Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,950
Invoice$29,540
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4 Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.0 in
Length,Overall (in)180.6 in
Height,Overall (in)69.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4237 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification4WD Special Purpose