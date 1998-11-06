1998 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,950
  • Invoice
    $29,540

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4 Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4237 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Special Purpose