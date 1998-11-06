1998 Honda Accord Sdn

1998 Honda Accord Sdn 4dr Sdn EX Auto
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,600
  • Invoice
    $19,086

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Security System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3086 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize