Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,600
Invoice$19,086
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Security System, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.9 in
Length,Overall (in)188.8 in
Height,Overall (in)56.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3086 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMidsize