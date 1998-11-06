1998 GMC Sonoma

1998 GMC Sonoma Reg Cab 108" WB SLSR6V
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $13,285
  • Invoice
    $12,421

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.2 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    P205/75R15, P235/70R15, P235/75R15, 31x10.5R15, T155/90D16