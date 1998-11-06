Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$13,285
Invoice$12,421
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
Height,Overall (in)63.2 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeP205/75R15, P235/70R15, P235/75R15, 31x10.5R15, T155/90D16