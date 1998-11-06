Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,905
Invoice$23,444
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechPower Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.0 in
Height,Overall (in)64.4 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
Spare Tire SizeP205/75R15, P235/75R15, P235/70R15