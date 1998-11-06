1998 GMC Jimmy

1998 GMC Jimmy 4dr 4WD SLS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,905
  • Invoice
    $23,444

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    4-Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.4 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P205/75R15, P235/75R15, P235/70R15