1998 Dodge Caravan

1998 Dodge Caravan 4dr LE 113" WB
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,155
  • Invoice
    $22,656

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3958 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/65R15, P215/65R16, T145/90D16
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Special Purpose