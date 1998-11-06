Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,155
-
Invoice$22,656
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechFront Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3958 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
-
Spare Tire SizeP215/65R15, P215/65R16, T145/90D16
-
EPA Classification2WD Special Purpose