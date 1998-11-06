Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$53,300
Invoice$46,775
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.4 in
Length,Overall (in)188.0 in
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3748 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeP235/45WR17
EPA ClassificationCompact