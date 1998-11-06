1998 BMW 5 Series

1998 BMW 5 Series 528IA 4dr Sdn Auto
  • MSRP
    $38,900
  • Invoice
    $34,590

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Cell Phone Hookup

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3505 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/60R15, P235/45WR17
  • EPA Classification
    Compact