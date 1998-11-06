Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,390
Invoice$24,944
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.6 in
Length,Overall (in)178.0 in
Height,Overall (in)55.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3318 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact