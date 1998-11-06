1998 Audi A4

1998 Audi A4 4dr Sdn 2.8L Manual Quattro AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,390
  • Invoice
    $24,944

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3318 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact