Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$18,899
-
Invoice$17,482
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsWheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2870 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.2
-
Spare Tire SizeT115/70D14
-
EPA ClassificationSubcompact