1997 Pontiac Sunfire

1997 Pontiac Sunfire 2dr Convertible SE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,899
  • Invoice
    $17,482

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2870 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    T115/70D14
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact