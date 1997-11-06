Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,249
-
Invoice$18,913
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.0 in, 65.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3872 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.0
-
Spare Tire SizeP205/75R15, P215/70R15, Compact
-
EPA Classification2WD Special Purpose