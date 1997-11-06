1997 Nissan Quest

1997 Nissan Quest XE Van
  • MSRP
    $21,249
  • Invoice
    $18,913

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.0 in, 65.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3872 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P205/75R15, P215/70R15, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Special Purpose