1997 Mitsubishi Galant

1997 Mitsubishi Galant 4dr ES Auto
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,115
  • Invoice
    $15,958

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2943 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Compact