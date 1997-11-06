Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,115
Invoice$15,958
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)187.6 in
Height,Overall (in)53.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2943 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
Spare Tire SizeT125/70D15
EPA ClassificationCompact