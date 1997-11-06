Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$44,590
Invoice$36,561
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsChrome Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Equalizer, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)97.2 in
Length,Overall (in)180.3 in
Height,Overall (in)49.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3737 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.8
Spare Tire SizeT135/80D17
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact