1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT

1997 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr GT VR-4 Twin Turbo Manual
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,590
  • Invoice
    $36,561

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Equalizer, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    49.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3737 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/80D17
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact