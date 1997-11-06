Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,240
Invoice$26,351
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.5 in
Length,Overall (in)188.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4400 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.0
Spare Tire SizeP235/75R15
EPA Classification4WD Special Purpose