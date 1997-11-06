1997 Mercury Mountaineer

1997 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr 112" WB AWD
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,240
  • Invoice
    $26,351

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4400 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P235/75R15
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Special Purpose