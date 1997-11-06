1997 Lincoln Mark VIII

1997 Lincoln Mark VIII 2dr Cpe
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,280
  • Invoice
    $33,994

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cell Phone Hookup, Power Outlet, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    207.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3765 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/80R16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size