Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,280
-
Invoice$33,994
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionAir Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cell Phone Hookup, Power Outlet, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
-
Length,Overall (in)207.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3765 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
-
Spare Tire SizeT125/80R16
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size