1997 Lexus LX 450 Luxury Wagon

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $48,700
  • Invoice
    $41,809

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    14 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4971 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    25.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P275/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    Special Purpose