Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$48,700
Invoice$41,809
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG14 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
Seats3rd Row Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)189.8 in
Height,Overall (in)73.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4971 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)25.1
Spare Tire SizeP275/70R16
EPA ClassificationSpecial Purpose