Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,700
Invoice$39,233
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
Length,Overall (in)194.9 in
Height,Overall (in)55.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3660 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeP215/60R16
EPA ClassificationSub-Compact