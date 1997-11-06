1997 Lexus GS 300 Luxury Perform Sdn

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $45,700
  • Invoice
    $39,233

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 5-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3660 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/60R16
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-Compact