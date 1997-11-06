1997 Kia Sephia

1997 Kia Sephia 4dr Sdn 1.8L Manual GS
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $11,955
  • Invoice
    $10,533

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    98.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2542 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.7
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact