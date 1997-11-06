Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$11,955
Invoice$10,533
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Security System, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.4 in
Length,Overall (in)171.7 in
Height,Overall (in)54.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2542 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.7
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact