Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,545
Invoice$23,155
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.9 in
Length,Overall (in)177.1 in
Height,Overall (in)64.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3582 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23
Spare Tire SizeT155/90D16, P245/70R15, P225/75R15, P215/75R15, P225/70R16
EPA ClassificationSpecial Purpose Vehicles