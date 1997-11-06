1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4dr Laredo
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,545
  • Invoice
    $23,155

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Luggage Rack, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3582 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23
  • Spare Tire Size
    T155/90D16, P245/70R15, P225/75R15, P215/75R15, P225/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    Special Purpose Vehicles