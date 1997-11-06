1997 Jaguar XJ

1997 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sdn Supercharged
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $67,400
  • Invoice
    $58,881

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4125 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    P255/45R17
  • EPA Classification
    Compact