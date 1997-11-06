Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$67,400
Invoice$58,881
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
EngineSupercharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Cell Phone Hookup, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
Length,Overall (in)197.8 in
Height,Overall (in)53.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4125 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.1
Spare Tire SizeP255/45R17
EPA ClassificationCompact