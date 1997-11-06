1997 Isuzu Trooper

1997 Isuzu Trooper 4dr LTD Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,990
  • Invoice
    $32,481

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4640 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    Special Purpose