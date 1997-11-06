Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$37,990
Invoice$32,481
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG16 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour-Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Tow Hooks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.7 in
Length,Overall (in)183.5 in
Height,Overall (in)72.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4640 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.5
Spare Tire SizeP245/70R16
EPA ClassificationSpecial Purpose