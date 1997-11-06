Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$17,315
Invoice$16,190
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)122.9 in
Height,Overall (in)63.3 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
Spare Tire SizeP205/75R15, P235/70R15, P235/75R15, 31x10.5R15, T155/90D16