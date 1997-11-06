Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$14,615
-
Invoice$13,665
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)122.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.3 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeP205/75R15, P235/70R15, P235/75R15, 31x10.5R15, T155/90D16