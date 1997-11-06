1997 Ford Windstar Wagon

1997 Ford Windstar Wagon 120.7" WB LX
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,295
  • Invoice
    $22,750

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3710 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    25.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P215/70R15SL, T125/90R15
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Special Purpose