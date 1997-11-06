Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$25,295
-
Invoice$22,750
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission4-Speed A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, A/T
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette, Rear Seat Audio Controls
-
LocksPower Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)120.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3710 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)25.0
-
Spare Tire SizeP215/70R15SL, T125/90R15
-
EPA Classification2WD Special Purpose