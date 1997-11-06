1997 Ford Thunderbird

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,885
  • Invoice
    $16,318

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    52.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3644 lbs, 3506 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    T125/90R15
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size