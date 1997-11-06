Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$17,885
Invoice$16,318
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsWheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
Length,Overall (in)200.3 in
Height,Overall (in)52.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3644 lbs, 3506 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
Spare Tire SizeT125/90R15
EPA ClassificationMid-Size