Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,485
Invoice$22,347
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.0 in
Length,Overall (in)201.6 in
Height,Overall (in)56.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3528 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
Spare Tire SizeP225/60R16, T135/80D15
EPA ClassificationLarge Car