1997 Eagle Vision

1997 Eagle Vision 4dr Sdn TSi

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,485
  • Invoice
    $22,347

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.0 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3528 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/60R16, T135/80D15
  • EPA Classification
    Large Car