1997 Dodge Avenger

1997 Dodge Avenger 2dr Cpe ES
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $17,590
  • Invoice
    $16,105

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    190.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.0 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2989 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    P125/70D15
  • EPA Classification
    Compact