Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$17,590
-
Invoice$16,105
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front Reading Lamps, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)190.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)53.0 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2989 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire SizeP125/70D15
-
EPA ClassificationCompact