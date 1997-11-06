1997 Cadillac Catera

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,995
  • Invoice
    $28,515

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Cassette, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3770 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    P225/55HR16
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size