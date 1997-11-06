Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,995
Invoice$28,515
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.4 in
Length,Overall (in)193.8 in
Height,Overall (in)57.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3770 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
Spare Tire SizeP225/55HR16
EPA ClassificationMid-Size