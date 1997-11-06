Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$38,900
-
Invoice$34,490
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineStraight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCassette, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.0 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3505 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeP225/60R15
-
EPA ClassificationCompact