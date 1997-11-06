Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,430
Invoice$24,109
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Cassette
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.6 in
Length,Overall (in)178.0 in
Height,Overall (in)55.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3228 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.4
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact