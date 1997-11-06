1997 Audi A4

1997 Audi A4 4dr Sdn 2.8L Manual Quattro AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,430
  • Invoice
    $24,109

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Cassette
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Security System, Cruise Control, Cell Phone Hookup, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3228 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.4
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact