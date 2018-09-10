Plantronics BackBeat Fit 350 Bluetooth sports headphone gets earloops

Sarah Tew/CNET

Last year Plantronics released a lightweight sports headphone called the BackBeat Fit 300 that I thought was pretty good albeit with one flaw: its inline remote was a little clunky.

Now the company has a new model -- the BackBeat Fit 350 -- that has the same sound and design, but adds earloops for increased support and stability. Like the previous model, it sells for $80.

Comfort or sound weren't the issues with the BackBeat Fit 300. But the awkwardly large inline remote added some weight to the cord and I was too aware of it at times, especially while running. Now with the earloop, the remote ends up at the back of your head just above your neck. I'm still not sure the design is ideal for me, but I'm going to spend a little more time with them -- and take a few runs -- before I post my full rated review.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

In the meantime, here are the BackBeat Fit 350's key specs, per Plantronics: