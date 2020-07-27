Oppo

Chinese phone-maker Oppo may not be on the mainstream radar in the US, but its new flagship should be. In an increasingly crowded field, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the top Android phones of 2020. With a 6.7-inch display, a standout quad-camera setup, supremely fast charging, 5G capability, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and the most powerful Snapdragon processor available, the Find X2 Pro is a stellar handset that in many ways is easy to recommend, especially if you're willing to throw down serious cash for an Android phone that isn't made by Samsung.

Strong battery life on default settings

Slim enough to use one-handed

Great camera and overall performance Don't Like Prohibitively expensive considering it doesn't have as much brand value as Apple or Samsung

No wireless charging option

Difficult to find in the US

No 3D face unlock

But it's not perfect. With a converted price from euros of roughly $1,320, the Find X2 Pro is prohibitively expensive. Even though it's not the priciest of the phones released this year, it comes close, and it costs a lot coming from Oppo -- a name that doesn't have nearly the same brand recognition as Apple or Samsung. Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is probably the closest competitor to this phone. At approximately $1,350 for the 512GB variant, the S20 Plus is similar in price to the Find X2 Pro but also has 8K video capture versus Oppo's 4K and a significantly larger main sensor. However, Oppo has also released a base model, the Find X2, which is also worth considering. It's more than $200 cheaper (about $1,165 converted) and is nearly identical to the Find X2 Pro save for less storage (256GB versus 512GB), a negligibly smaller battery and less weight.

Another issue I have with the Find X2 Pro was the lack of an option to charge it wirelessly. It would have felt like a more premium experience if it offered the wireless charging that most flagship phones have, given its sky-high price.

The Find X2 Pro is now available in several Asian countries, including China and Singapore, where it starts at 6,999 yuan and S$1,699 respectively. It's set to release in Europe in early May for 1,199 euro (about $1,400, £1,090 or AU$1,970). Oppo says it has no current plans to make the Find X2 series available in the US.

Design and display

Unlike with its predecessor, the Find X, Oppo opted for a more classic, albeit less innovative design for the Find X2 Pro. Instead of the dramatic and novel pop-up selfie camera we saw before, there's a small punch-hole notch on the upper left of the display. I don't mind the change-up and I enjoy the simpler design, even though it may not elicit as many oohs and ahhs as the Find X. In the end, the change may be better for durability too. With a pop-up selfie camera, there are more moving parts and the constant emerging and re-emerging of the camera may be prone to more wear and tear. And if I'm shelling out $1,300 for a phone, I want it to last. I'm also a fan of the "waterfall" screen. Though it's not exactly uncommon, I still find it modern, sleek and futuristic. The Find X2 Pro is also comfortable to hold. Compared with the slightly wider iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XS Max, my grip feels easier.

The Find X2 Pro comes in two colors: black ceramic and orange leather. My review unit was the latter, and I like that the "leather" material doesn't slip off flat surfaces or edges. It's a nice change from the original Find X, which was made of glass and was quite slippery. Oppo says the orange variant is made of vegan leather, but the company hasn't confirmed exactly what it's made of. It could be synthetic leather, which is fine with me since I'm all for phone cases that are made without animal products.

The Find X2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and it's Oppo's most advanced screen to date, putting it right up there with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Even when set to the full Quad HD+ resolution, the phone can still run at 120Hz. Most phones have a refresh rate of 60Hz, but a higher refresh rate gives graphics a smoother look and offers a more fluid user experience. The Find X2 Pro doesn't force you to select between high resolution or a high refresh rate: You get the option to have both features running simultaneously, which means you can make full use of its incredible display. The Galaxy S20 series can't run Quad HD and 120Hz at the same time, but it's understood to be a deliberate decision by Samsung in order to conserve battery charge. The Find X2 Pro also has a 240Hz touch-sampling rate and an in-screen fingerprint reader, which works like a charm. However, the Find X2 Pro no longer features 3D face unlock, which is more secure and allows you to unlock your phone in the dark. Instead, there's a standard face unlock, which was probably done to save on costs.

Find X2 5G phones also support Motion Clear, a video enhancement technology that can speed up the frame rate of videos below 30 frames per second to 60fps or 120fps. This gives a smoother viewing experience, especially for video showing fast-moving activities like sports. The Find X2 Pro relies on the Iris 5 display chip, developed by San Jose, California-based Pixelworks, to achieve this. Most mainstream content, however, including Hollywood movies, is shot on 24fps. So, if you're watching video that's shot at 24fps at a higher frame rate of, say, 120fps, Motion Clear won't lend itself to a pleasurable viewing experience. I find it too hyperrealistic and I'm just not accustomed to watching movies or TV at such high frame rates.

Cameras

The Find X2 Pro comes with three rear cameras: a massive 48-megapixel main shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, you'll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Overall, the Find X2 Pro cameras take fantastic photographs and video. The camera captured vibrant and dramatic colors when I used its AI Color Dazzle feature (great for social media). But even without AI enhancement, the cameras took detailed, sharp and rich photos. Most of them, if not all, show colors that are accurate to real life, though when I compared it with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS Max, the iPhones delivered more accurate true-to-life images.

There are some things I didn't like. Some photos looked overprocessed and artificially sharpened, particularly when I took pictures in low light. Though it's impressive that the phone managed to brighten up such low-light images (once, the camera captured a picture of my dog in pitch darkness, which was remarkable considering I couldn't see a thing with my own eyes), I still didn't like the artificially sharpened aesthetic at times. Portrait mode was mostly solid, but sometimes I noticed that the background looked artificially blurred and it also often produced a cooler photo compared to the iPhone 11 Pro's warmer images. Overall, the Find X2 Pro has a fantastic camera, but it's not best in class.

The Color OS 7.1 OS has dark mode

The Find X2 Pro runs Color OS 7.1, which is layered on top of Google's Android 10. This iteration of Color OS is more intuitive and simpler to use than earlier versions. For instance, Oppo now uses one shade of green for its buttons, whereas Color OS 6.0 featured two bright shades of blue and green and provided a busier, almost imposing user experience. This latest version offers a smoother experience and doesn't have the blur focus often found in Chinese-made user interfaces. It also has a dark mode, which is easy on the eyes and helpful for conserving battery charge. However, I noticed while using Instagram that some of the video and content wasn't formatted to fit the screen and was cut off. This can be irritating to people who use the app a lot. Overall, with Color OS 7.1 Oppo has come a long way since 2019 when it struggled to deliver on the software front, but it still doesn't come close to matching the user experience provided by the iPhone 11's iOS 13 even though it's close in price.

Performance

One of my favorite things about the Find X2 is how fast its battery charges. Called "65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology," I was blown away by how fast it juiced up the massive 4,260-mAh battery when it was completely dead. To my amazement, after 6 minutes the phone was already at 24 percent (it was such a surprise, I had to do a double-take just to make sure). Fifteen minutes later, the battery was at 57 percent and, as Oppo had correctly claimed, within 38 minutes the battery was fully charged. Typically the trade-off for this speedy charging is battery life, so I'll check back at a later time to see how it's affected. It's also worth noting that the Find X2 Pro is powered by a dual-cell battery, which allows it to be charged with a high current without overheating. As I had mentioned earlier, it's a bummer that Oppo didn't provide the option to charge the Find X2 Pro wirelessly. It would have been a welcome premium feature.

Though we're still putting the phone through lab tests, anecdotally, the battery lasted me throughout the day with mild usage. That means I checked my email, WhatsApp and social media apps, watched YouTube videos for a few minutes, took photos and made a few phone calls and WhatsApp or Zoom video calls, while I had my display set to 120Hz refresh rate, Quad HD+ and 50 percent brightness.

Both the Find X2 and its more expensive counterpart, the Find X2 Pro, are loaded with the premium hardware: 5G capabilities, the newest Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. I ran benchmarks below and you can see it stacked up well against other phones with the same chip, achieving similar results in our 3DMark and Geekbench 5 tests. You can also compare the Find X series' specs with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus in the CNET specs chart found below the benchmark charts.

3D Mark Slingshot Unlimited Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 7,818 Google Pixel 4L 7,714 One Plus 7T 8,678 iPhone 11 10,505 10,505 Oppo Find X2 Pro 7093 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench v.5.0 single-core Samsung Galaxy S10 E 716 Google Pixel 4L 747 One Plus 7T 787 iPhone 11 1,338 Oppo Find X2 Pro 886 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench v.5.0 multicore Samsung Galaxy S10 E 2,518 Google Pixel 4L 2,462 One Plus 7T 2,879 iPhone 11 3,436 Oppo Find X2 Pro 2,993 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Oppo Find X2 Series vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Oppo Find X2 Oppo Find X2 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Display size, resolution 6.7-inch AMOLED; 3,168x1,440 pixels 6.7-inch AMOLED; 3,168x1,440 pixels 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Pixel density 513ppi 513ppi 525ppi Dimensions (inches) 6.5x2.9x0.31 2.93x6.5 0.35 2.9x6.37x0.3 Dimensions (millimeters) 164.9x74.5x8

73.7x161.9x7.8 Weight (ounces, grams) Weight: 196g (ceramic)/187g (glass) Weight: 207g (ceramic)/200g (vegan leather) 6.56 oz; 186g Mobile OS Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 48-megapixel (ultrawide angle), 12-megapixel wide angle, 13-megapixel (periscope telephoto) 48-megapixel (ultrawide angle), 48-megapixel wide angle, 13-megapixel (periscope telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), time-of-flight camera Front-facing camera 32-megapixel 32-megapixel 10-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 8K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (octacore, 64-bit) Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ (octacore, 64-bit) 64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2GHz) Storage 256GB 512GB only 128GB, 512GB RAM 12GB RAM 12GB RAM 12GB Expandable storage None None Up to 1TB Battery 4,200 mAh 4,260 mAh 4,500 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen Headphone jack None None None Special features 5G-enabled, water-resistant, dust-resistant, 120Hz refresh rate 5G-enabled, water-resistant, dust-resistant, 120Hz refresh rate 5G-enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water-resistant (IP68) Price off-contract (USD) 999 euro, converts to about $1,165 1,199 euro, converts to about $1,400 $1,199, $1,349

