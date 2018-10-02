CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 starts at $999, 8th-gen Intel CPUs, arrives Oct. 16

Now available in black, the refreshed notebook is 85 percent faster than before.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

 Lori Grunin/CNET

At Microsoft's fall event in New York City on Tuesday, it announced an updated version of its Surface Laptop. 

The Surface Laptop 2 will include eighth-generation Intel processors making it 85 percent faster than the first Surface Laptop from last year. Despite the improved performance, Microsoft up to 14.5 hours of battery life.

Microsoft said it's been reengineered from the inside out and has a new display-- the thinnest touchscreen LCD on a laptop -- with a best-in-class contrast ratio. The keyboard, which is still covered in Alcantara fabric, is redesigned for faster, quieter typing. 

This is a developing story. Read about everything Microsoft announced at its fall event

