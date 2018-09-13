Master & Dynamic debuts its first truly wireless earbuds

Master & Dynamic

High-end audio company Master & Dynamic joins the really, really wireless earbud club with its MW07 True Wireless Earphones. They're available now, and you'll pay $299 for these handcrafted acetate earbuds in tortoiseshell, blue, gray or black, including a mirrorlike stainless steel charging case.

Designed in New York, they come with several eartips and wings to fine-tune the fit. They also support the aptX specification for more robust connectivity.

The battery life isn't great, though, especially given the price. It's relatively low for its class at 3.5 hours (5 hours is considered middling), with a 15-minute charge supplying 1.4 hours. In comparison, Apple's AirPods supply 3 hours after 15 minutes.

Master & Dynamic MW07 specs