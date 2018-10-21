CNET también está disponible en español.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip review: Tons of smarts make this power strip worth buying

By

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip

(Part #: HS300)
The Good The TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip comes with six programmable outlets and doesn't need a hub. It connects to its own app for remote control, energy monitoring and scheduling. It works with Google Assistant, Alexa, Cortana and IFTTT. It's sleek and attractive.

The Bad It's expensive. Its USB ports don't support fast charging, nor do they talk to the Kasa app.

The Bottom Line Even though it's expensive, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip comes with plenty of connected abilities that offset its high price.

7.5 Overall
  • Features 7.5
  • Usability 7.5
  • Design 8
  • Performance 7

Review Sections

It's tough to justify spending big bucks on a basic power strip, but the $80 TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip though is worth it. Connect it to your home network via Wi-Fi and control it via the app to automate all six of its power outlets, along with anything they're plugged into, from anywhere. The strip's smarts don't require a hub to work either.

The Kasa Power Strip plays nicely with numerous smart home platforms and services, too. For instance, TP-Link's Kasa mobile app supports Google Assistant, Alexa and even Cortana. All three let you command the product vocally. I had no issues asking Alexa or Google Assistant to do things like, "Turn on plug 1" or "Turn off the coffee maker." If you like to tinker, there's a Kasa IFTTT channel. This feature ties the power strip into an even wider world of smart home gadgets.

You'll find other useful features tucked away within the Kasa app itself. Each plug tracks how much electricity it consumes over time (kWh). Power draw in real time is displayed here as well (in watts).

To set multiple outlets at once, and plugged-in devices, the app provides "scenes." Essentially scenes are macro commands you program yourself within the app. With a single tap, they can toggle the settings of multiple devices simultaneously.     

