Sarah Tew/CNET

The G3 15 is Dell's entry point for its gaming laptops, at least for those not sold under the company's Alienware division. This is the step-down model from the G5 15, which won an Editors' Choice award from us last year, but don't take that as a knock. Despite being lower end, the G3 and G5 have some component overlap. You can essentially get the same configuration and similar performance for less money by going with the G3, even if the design isn't as polished or sturdy feeling.

At least, that's the case for the G3 I tested, which sells for $792 with current promotions, while the same component mix in the G5 is $852 at the moment. That's not a huge savings, but it's something. Once you get beyond this configuration though, the price difference gets even smaller and the decision more difficult. Here's why the G3 is still worth a look.

Dell G3 15 3590 Price as reviewed $949 Display size/resolution 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 display CPU 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-9300H Memory 8GB DDR4 SDRAM 2667MHz Graphics 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Storage 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD Networking 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Less is more

Intel and Nvidia's newer processors run cooler than their old chips, which has allowed PC makers to make thinner and lighter gaming laptops. That's the case here with the Dell G3 15, which looks much more like a mainstream thin-and-light than what used to be offered at its price just a couple years ago. The G3 is still about 5.5 pounds (2.5kg) and 0.9-inch thick (21.6mm), but that's less than the G5 and several others in its class.

Slimmer bezels on the sides of the 15.6-inch full-HD display help reduce the G3's overall footprint and give it a modern look. The display is decent and, again, much better than what you used to get at this price, but it's still one of the weaker parts of the package. It's bright when plugged in, but dims on battery power and the screen's color is unimpressive. Despite having a built-in SD card slot, I wouldn't recommend this display for doing color-critical work. On the other hand, with both a full-size HDMI port and USB-C port, you could easily connect an external display.

Sarah Tew/CNET

More for less

The G3 I reviewed was running on a ninth-gen Intel Core i5-9300H and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650. The Intel chip didn't bring much to the table compared to the eighth-gen version. While it's nice to have a latest-generation CPU, you won't see significant performance gains. The GTX 1650 benefits are a little more noticeable, giving you better frame rates than the older GTX 1050 Ti but for about the same price. Get above $1,000 and you'll find laptops with the Nvidia GTX 2060 and better.

Basically, with the 1650 you're unlikely to hit the smooth 60fps we look for on demanding games at 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, but getting over 30fps at that resolution for current titles is doable. If you want headroom for future games, I recommend saving up for a G5 or another gaming laptop with at least a GTX 1660 Ti or ideally a GeForce RTX 2060.

Sarah Tew/CNET

There's not a huge price break between the G3 and G5, but it's enough that you could put it toward adding more storage or memory (both are easily accessible for you to upgrade) or picking up a good gaming mouse. The G3 is thinner and lighter than the G5, too, and its design is a little less "gamer" as well. Also, if you're not buying right now, this is one you'll want to keep an eye on for discounts down the road.

Geekbench 4 (multicore) Lenovo Legion Y545 21,528 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 19,106 Lenovo Legion Y730 17,786 Dell G5 15 5590 15,615 Dell G3 15 3590 15,372 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 13,167 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R15 CPU (multicore) HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 1,099 Lenovo Legion Y730 1,181 Lenovo Legion Y545 989 Dell G5 15 5590 844 Dell G3 15 3590 810 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 740 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Video playback battery drain test (Streaming) Dell G5 15 5590 490 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 382 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 340 Dell G3 15 3590 312 Lenovo Legion Y545 299 Lenovo Legion Y730 169 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (in minutes)

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra Lenovo Legion Y545 3,066 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 2,867 Lenovo Legion Y730 1,899 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 1,886 Dell G3 15 3590 1,883 Dell G5 15 5590 1,867 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Far Cry 5 gaming test Lenovo Legion Y545 86 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 71 Dell G3 15 3590 57 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 50 Dell G5 15 5590 48 Lenovo Legion Y730 44 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (fps) Lenovo Legion Y545 79.2 HP Pavilion Gaming 15-dk0045cl 67.3 Acer Nitro 5 AN517-51-56YW 51.2 Dell G3 15 3590 50.7 Dell G5 15 5590 48.7 Lenovo Legion Y730 37.7 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance