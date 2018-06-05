Zvox updates AccuVoice speaker with greater control, more colors

Zvox

Zvox has announced an update to its AV200 micro sound bar, notable for its "hearing-aid technology," with a focus on even better voice enhancement. Zvox says the AccuVoice AV203 uses the same speakers, cabinet and advanced processor as the original model but now features six separate levels of voice enhancement so users can tailor it to their needs. The speaker uses a digital processor that elevates dialogue from background noise -- in the same way a hearing aid does -- to make speech more understandable.

We had excellent results using its AV200 predecessor when watching movies, though we found it didn't know what to do with dynamic music -- it could emphasize the wrong parts and the effect couldn't be defeated. Hopefully the six different levels will enable music to sound more natural.

The new voice options aren't the only thing different in the AV203, as the 17-inch wide extruded aluminum cabinet now comes in a choice of five colors: black, titanium, copper, red and black.

While the old remote worked fine, the company says it has upgraded it anyway -- it now offers larger, easy-to-read buttons and a water-resistant shell.

Other features include:

Three 2-inch high-output full-range speakers with neodymium magnets



24-watt Class D digital amplifier



Optical digital input and combo 3.5mm analog/optical input



Combo headphone/subwoofer output jack



Dolby Digital decoding



Can be used on furniture or wall-mounted



At its original price of $249 (now $179), the previous model was pretty pricey, but at $280, the AV203 is among even more sophisticated company. This includes the new Polk Command Bar, which has the Alexa digital assistant and, like the Zvox, features a voice-boosting mode.