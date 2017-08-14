Josh Miller/CNET

Today, ZTE is launching the Blade Z Max on MetroPCS -- a prepaid phone that features a big display, a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint reader on the back. It will be available in stores starting August 28.

For a budget phone to pack that kind of hardware, you'd expect the price to be around the $200-$300 range, like the $230 Motorola Moto G5 Plus ($299.00 at Amazon.com) or the $280 Alcatel Idol 5S. But the new Blade Z Max lowers the price range even more at $129.

Compared to the other two phones, it features a bigger 6-inch display and a capacious 4,080mAh battery that promises 31 hours of usage time. Its two cameras on the back shoots dramatic "bokeh" photos and monocolor images that highlight one color. However, its bigger screen comes at a slightly lower resolution and its 1.4GHz processor isn't as powerful as the other two. (For a full comparison, check out the chart below).

Still, for a 6-inch phone with dual cameras and a big battery, $129 is very cheap. We'll update this piece when we test the phone's battery life in our labs, but if you're a prepaid user and you're in the market for an inexpensive device, consider the Blade Z Max.