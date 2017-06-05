Yamaha's YAS-207 world's first sound bar with DTS Virtual:X

hero-yamaha-yas-207-sound-bar-with-dts-virtual-x

The Yamaha YAS-207 is an affordable sound bar and subwoofer coming in July.

 suzukikenji

Yamaha has unveiled details of its newest sound bar, the YAS-207, which is the first to feature DTS' latest surround processing Virtual:X and offers a wireless subwoofer.

The YAS-207 is a more affordable replacement for the YAS-203 ($349.95 at Amazon.com) and includes a cosmetic upgrade as well as some more up-to-date features. For example, while the '203 lacked HDMI inputs the update includes them and throws in compatibility for 4K HDR. It also includes Bluetooth streaming and a smartphone app.

The main sound bar is slimmer than before at 2 3/8 inches high. This means it's less likely to block your IR port (no word on if it incorporates an IR flasher though). Also included is a wireless, rectangular subwoofer.

As far as DTS Virtual:X is concerned, it aims to replicate surround and overhead information housed in a surround/Dolby Atmos soundtrack without dedicated speakers. You can expect to see the technology in stereo sound bars such as the YAS-207 from the middle of 2017 onward.

I heard the YAS-207 in combination with DTS Virtual:X at a closed-door demo at CES 2017, and also with a more expensive Paradigm bar at a DTS event in April. Of the two the Yamaha demo was more impressive as it was using affordable equipment to simulate a fairly convincing surround effect.

In addition to DTS Virtual:X the sound bar also includes Clear Voice processing designed to make dialogue more understandable.

The Yamaha YAS-207 will be available in July 2017 at a $300 with Australian and UK pricing and availability to be announced. However expect UK pricing to be the same numerical amount but in pounds while Australian pricing is likely to be around $600.

Best Speakers of 2017

See All

  • ELAC Uni-Fi UB5
    Starting at: $499.00

    The ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 shattered our expectations for the sound quality we could expect from...

  • LG SH7B
    Starting at: $347.90

    The LG SH7B proves how far affordable sound bar/wireless subwoofer systems have come,...

  • ELAC Debut B6
    Starting at: $279.98

    The ELAC Debut B6s offer sound quality that beats speakers that sell for more than double...

  • KEF Q350
    Starting at: $650.00

    This bookshelf speaker seems much more expensive than it really is.

 

Discuss: YAS-207

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

YAS-207

Part Number: CNETYAS-207

MSRP: $299.00

Visit manufacturer site for details.