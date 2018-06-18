Yamaha updates its fantastic budget sound bar

Yamaha

Budget sound bars are so hot right now -- Polk, Yamaha and Vizio all offer compelling models for between $100 and $200. These speakers tend to feature one cable connection and come without the need for a separate subwoofer.

The YAS-108 is the latest update to one of our favorite budget models -- the YAS-106 from a couple of years ago. It offers updated looks and a couple of new tweaks, including DTS Virtual:X 3D surround emulation. Virtual:X first appeared on the YAS-207 and it offered a decent approximation of surround. The sound bar also includes Yamaha Clear Voice technology to give the bar an extra boost over tinny-sounding TV speakers.

The YAS-108 is a two-inch high sound bar that includes twin subwoofers plus two dome tweeters and two woofers. It includes HDMI ARC connectivity in addition to optical and analog audio.

Interestingly, the Yamaha also offers two Bluetooth connections at once, though it's not quite clear how this works. Presumably you can only play back from one device at a time.

The Yamaha sound bars we've reviewed in the last few years have offered high levels of sound quality and value for money, so we're expecting big things from this speaker.

The YAS-108 will be available in July for $199 with Australian and UK availability to be announced. Expect pricing in the realm of AU$400 and £200, respectively.

