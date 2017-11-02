CNET también está disponible en español.

Yamaha MusicCast WX-010 review:

Wi-Fi speaker pairs well with Yamaha receivers, Apple AirPlay

Reviewed:
The Good The Yamaha MusicCast WX-010 is an enjoyable Wi-Fi speaker which offers good looks and fine sonics. The speaker offers a number of useful connectivity features including stereo pairing, Spotify Connect, Airplay and Bluetooth.

The Bad Some of the functions involve a complicated series of button presses. The app isn't as straightforward to use as it could be. The Sonos One is a much better deal overall.

The Bottom Line If you have a Yamaha receiver, the Yamaha MusicCast WX-010 is a perfect complement, offering delightful sound quality in a compact package.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.5 Overall
  • Design 7.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Sound 7.0
  • Value 8.0

Review Sections

The march of Bluetooth speakers continues onward without relent, even amid increasing competition from better-sounding alternatives that use Wi-Fi. Take the Yamaha MusicCast WX-010. Sure it does Bluetooth too, but its main appeal is as a smart Wi-Fi speaker.

Although it's Yamaha's cheapest such speaker, it has a number of features that its competitors don't. The first is Yamaha's own MusicCast multiroom system, which makes the WX-010 a nice addition to a so-equipped system. Apple AirPlay is the other inclusion, which could likewise interest users bound up in Apple's ecosystem.

The WX-010 is a compact speaker at roughly 5 inches cubed. It features a 3.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter in the front while the sides incorporate opposing passive radiators.

Yamaha MusicCast WX-010

 Sarah Tew/CNET

If you have two WX-010 speakers handy, you can pair them for stereo sound. Unfortunately this involves pressing a certain sequence of buttons on the speakers themselves, which didn't work for me at first. I found I had to factory reset both the router and the speakers (by pressing more buttons), and I needed to remove all Sonos speakers from the network before it would function. Yamaha assured me most users don't have the same problem, but either way pairing was a more complex process than on competitors.

After reviewing the Sonos One ($199.00 at Amazon.com) speaker and its new app, I've come to the conclusion that multiroom apps in general are too unwieldy. Sonos, Yamaha and others should take a cue from the excellent high-end Roon software.

