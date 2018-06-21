Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is an Android phone for the masses

César Salza / CNET

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has plenty of great hits, and its crazy affordable midrange Redmi Note 5 could be one of them. Sporting a 6-inch, 18:9 full-HD+ display and packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, the Redmi Note 5 comes clad in glass and aluminum in blue, black, gold and rose gold colors.

On its rear are dual-cameras in a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup while you have a front 20-megapixel shooter for selfie lovers. The Note 5 comes with 64GB of onboard storage, and microSD card support for up to 256GB, though you'll have to give up one of its two nano-SIM card slots to do so.

The Redmi Note 5 retails in China for about 1,099 Chinese yuan, which converts to about $170, £130 and AU$230 approximately, for its lowest spec model. You should be able to get this online from resellers, though watch out for an additional premium you may be charged.

Redmi Note 5 specs