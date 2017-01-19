Xiaomi

Xiaomi continues to bet big on India, this time with an Indian version of its budget Redmi Note 4 phone, which the company previously launched last year in its home market of China.

While it looks almost identical to the earlier Redmi Note 4, the new version does away with antenna lines and improves the 13-megapixel camera with a CMOS sensor boasting pixels sized at 1.12micron for better low-light shots.

Instead of the MediaTek deca-core Helios X20 processor found on the Chinese version, the Indian model uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 chip. There's a new matte black color, too.

Otherwise, the specs aren't all that different. The Note 4 packs a 5.5-inch full-HD display and comes with a fingerprint scanner and 4G dual-SIM. The non-removable 4,100mAh battery also means you'll be able to last a full day and then some.

Key specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

5.5-inch full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel screen

4,100 mAh battery

13-megapixel CMOS BSI sensor

4G dual-SIM

The phone will retail in India for 9,999 Indian rupees for the 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage base model. This converts to about $145, £120 and AU$190 respectively. The 4GB RAM model with 64GB of onboard storage is a tad more expensive at 12,999 Indian rupees, but that converts to just $190, £155 and AU$250, which is quite the deal.

The bad news is that Xiaomi hasn't said if it will retail this outside of its second biggest market. The company is generally sketchy on its international plans, vaguely hinting at long-term US expansion plans back at CES. The Redmi Note 4 goes on sale in India on 23 January on e-commerce site Flipkart and Xiaomi's own site.