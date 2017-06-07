X-mini shows off its biggest portable speaker yet

Singapore-based X-mini speakers may have started out small, but its tiny portable wireless speakers are certainly growing up.

Case in point, the new X-mini Infiniti isn't very mini. In fact, it's big enough that lugging the 4-kilogram (about 9 lbs) speaker around can be a chore, but the fact you can do it without having to bring wires along with you says a lot. That's right, the Infiniti is also a portable speaker (though I use the word loosely here), and has up to four hours of battery life.

It comes with four speakers and a subwoofer, and is designed to blast music 360 degrees, easily filling up a room with sound. If that's not enough for you, you can also pair up another Infiniti for twice the sound. The speakers use a Type-C USB port for charging and retails for $399. International pricing isn't available, but that converts to about £310 or AU$530. It should be available by the end of June in Singapore, but should also be available from the company's web store as well as online retailers.

Aloysius Low/CNET

Besides the Infiniti, the company also showed off its new range of speakers. There's the ultra-portable Click 2, which has a button that can activate the shutter of your phone's camera and costs $30 (about £25 or AU$40). Or there's the pocketable Xoundbar, a slim and flat candybar-shaped stereo speaker that fits into your pocket for $40 (about £30 or AU$50).

Don't expect big booming bass from these two, but they aren't bad at all. I was worried they could sound hollow, but the speakers seemed to hold up well in the room I was in. The only problem? The lack of a strong bass can make them feel a little tinny.

But if bass is what you need, the company also has new Kai X1, X2 and X3 speakers that offer a bit more punch in the bass department. The bigger the speaker, the more bass it apparently packs. The Kai X range also pairs up to become stereo speakers.

The X-mini Supa is inspired by vintage jukebox speakers. The sound comes out clear with emphasis on the highs, but you can use its built-in equalizer setting to focus more on the bass. Instead of the touch-sensitive buttons that some speakers feature, the Supa has a control dial you can twist to adjust the volume or skip tracks.

Aloysius Low/CNET

The new X-mini range should be at the end June in places such as Hong Kong, Singapore as well as Europe. You'll also be able to grab them from the company's online store soon.