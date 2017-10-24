Enlarge Image Wink

Add Wink to the growing list of companies with a DIY home security system. The smart hub maker, acquired in July by Will.i.am's tech company I.am+, just debuted a self-monitored security kit called Lookout. Scheduled for an Oct. 31 release, the $199 US-only Lookout includes two door/window sensors, one motion sensor, one siren and chime and one second-generation Wink hub.

While Lookout's Z-Wave-enabled door/window, motion and siren and chime devices are new for the brand, Wink relies on its existing hub as the bridge to translate everything over Wi-Fi. Note: If you already have a first- or second-gen Wink hub, you can buy Lookout accessories a la carte -- it's $29 per door/window sensor, $39 per motion sensor and $39 per siren and chime.

Wink also plans to update its app with a "dashboard" layout for easy access to alerts and security activity. You can add a variety of partner product integrations to the mix as well; here's a list of devices that work with Wink.

So, what separates the Lookout from the DIY systems recently introduced by Nest, SmartThings, Ring and Honeywell? Not much, as far as I can tell -- except its relatively low price.

SmartThings' new security system, announced in early October in partnership with ADT, costs $550. Nest's Secure starter kit will set you back $499. Only Ring's $199 Protect system is comparably priced, but it offers optional professional monitoring. Wink's system will not include monitoring, which could be a deal breaker for some customers.

The $199 Wink Lookout will be available on Amazon, Wink's online store and at Home Depot starting Oct. 31. We hope to test Lookout and its competitors soon for a side-by-side home security showdown. Stay tuned.