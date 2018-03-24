Whirlpool WTW7500GC

$624

The Good The display panel on Whirlpool's $999 WTW7500GC top-load washer is well designed, which makes it easy to find what you're looking for. It has a built-in water faucet for hand washing delicate clothes and/or scrubbing stains before starting the cleaning cycle.

The Bad Stain removal isn't its strength.

The Bottom Line Consider the Whirlpool WTW7500GC washing machine if you really care about design, but its disappointing performance should give you pause.

  • Design 9.0
  • Usability 8.0
  • Features 7.0
  • Performance 6.0
7.0 Overall

Whirlpool&#x20;WTW7500GC&#x20;Washing&#x20;Machine
 Whirlpool WTW7500GC
Kenmore&#x20;Elite&#x20;31633&#x20;Washing&#x20;Machine&#x20;&#x28;Metallic&#x29;
 Kenmore Elite 31633
Kenmore&#x20;22352&#x20;Washing&#x20;Machine
 Kenmore 22352
GE&#x20;GTW485ASJWS&#x20;Washing&#x20;Machine&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 GE GTW485ASJWS
Whirlpool&#x20;WTW8700EC&#x20;Washing&#x20;Machine
 Whirlpool WTW8700EC
Price $624 AppliancesConnection $990 Amazon.com $430 Sears $472 AppliancesConnection $1,164 AppliancesConnection
9
9
5.5
6
9
8
7
9
8
7
7
8
5.5
7
7.5
6
9.5
7.5
7
8

Whirlpool WTW7500GC washer looks modern, weak on stains

Megan Wollerton

Whirlpool's $999 WTW7500GC top-load washing machine has a faucet built into its washer drum like GE's $799 GTW750CSLWS for convenient hand washing and stain treating. It also has the easiest-to-read display panel I've ever seen -- everything is so neatly organized that I hope other brands take note. Sadly, the WTW7500GC wasn't as good at removing stuff like red wine and cocoa as other washers we've tested. 

It's a shame, because I like a lot of things about the Whirlpool WTW7500GC, but this isn't the washing machine for folks who consider performance a prime concern (and that will be most of you). If you care more about design and usability, this could be the right model. 

Get to know this Whirlpool

See how the WTW7500GC stacks up against Maytag's MVWB765FW, GE's GTW750CSLWS and Samsung's WA52M7750AW:

  • Brand Whirlpool
  • Exterior Color chrome shadow
  • Compliant Standards UL
  • Product Type washing machine
  • Loading Type top loading
  • Special Programs & Options ColorLast option, Deep Water Wash option, cold wash, cool, heavy soil, hot, light soil, quick wash, soil level option, warm
