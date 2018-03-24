Whirlpool WTW7500GC washer looks modern, weak on stains

Whirlpool's $999 WTW7500GC top-load washing machine has a faucet built into its washer drum like GE's $799 GTW750CSLWS for convenient hand washing and stain treating. It also has the easiest-to-read display panel I've ever seen -- everything is so neatly organized that I hope other brands take note. Sadly, the WTW7500GC wasn't as good at removing stuff like red wine and cocoa as other washers we've tested.

It's a shame, because I like a lot of things about the Whirlpool WTW7500GC, but this isn't the washing machine for folks who consider performance a prime concern (and that will be most of you). If you care more about design and usability, this could be the right model.

Get to know this Whirlpool

See how the WTW7500GC stacks up against Maytag's MVWB765FW, GE's GTW750CSLWS and Samsung's WA52M7750AW: