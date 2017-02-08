Verizon's big-battery Wear24 smartwatch with Android 2.0 takes on LG's Style and Sport

/ Updated: February 8, 2017 3:42 PM PST
Verizon Wireless

LG's Style and Sport aren't the only brand-new watches flaunting Google's Android Wear 2 software.

Verizon has also announced the Wear24, a smartwatch all its own, and one with enough battery power to stare down most other smartwatches you can buy today: 450mAh. (The LG Sport comes close with a 430mAh ticker.)

The 4G LTE-connected Wear24 will start selling in March for $299.99 with a new two-year activation and $349 if you buy it no-contract (If you're into clues, the small box next to the 3-hour mark hints at March 25, but that's just a guess.)

Verizon partnered with manufacturer Quanta to make the Wear24.

Wear24's hardware specs:

  • 1.4-inch AMOLED display (290ppi)
  • 450mAh battery with wireless charging
  • IP67 water resistance rating (up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)
  • NFC with Android Pay support
  • 42x13.5mm
  • 4G LTE

Updated at 3:42pm PT with the manufacturer and off-contract pricing.

