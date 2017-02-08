Verizon's big-battery Wear24 smartwatch with Android 2.0 takes on LG's Style and Sport

Verizon Wireless

LG's Style and Sport aren't the only brand-new watches flaunting Google's Android Wear 2 software.

Verizon has also announced the Wear24, a smartwatch all its own, and one with enough battery power to stare down most other smartwatches you can buy today: 450mAh. (The LG Sport comes close with a 430mAh ticker.)

The 4G LTE-connected Wear24 will start selling in March for $299.99 with a new two-year activation and $349 if you buy it no-contract (If you're into clues, the small box next to the 3-hour mark hints at March 25, but that's just a guess.)



Verizon partnered with manufacturer Quanta to make the Wear24.

Wear24's hardware specs:

1.4-inch AMOLED display (290ppi)

450mAh battery with wireless charging

IP67 water resistance rating (up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes)

NFC with Android Pay support

support 42x13.5mm

4G LTE

Read next: Android Wear 2.0, tested: How Google is building a better watch through software

Updated at 3:42pm PT with the manufacturer and off-contract pricing.