Almost everything you'd want in a portable drive

WD My Passport SSD (256GB)

(Part #: WDBK3E2560PSL)

The Good The My Passport SSD is rugged, light and super compact. The drive uses USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C to deliver fast performance. It works with both Windows and MacOS right out of the box and features strong encryption to protect data in case of loss or theft.

The Bad The drive's capacity caps at just 1TB. It's a fingerprint magnet.

The Bottom Line The My Passport SSD is an excellent portable drive for those needing to securely carry data on the go.

The WD Passport SSD is arguably the best in the WD's popular My Passport family of portable drive. The drive is fast, rugged, versatile and features strong encryption as an option. The fact that it works with both Windows and MacOS right out of the box doesn't hurt, either.

At the current street price of $100, $180 and $360 for 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, respectively, the My Passport SSD has enough to give the Samsung SSD T3 or the Glyph Atom a good run for their money. It's an excellent storage device for anyone who need something super compact yet very fast.

The My Passport SSD is tiny and includes cable and adapter for it to work with all computers.

Compact and rugged design, strong encryption

Housing a solid-state drive (SSD) on the inside, the new My Passport SSD bucks the trend of WD's My Passport drives. Up to now, all previous drives in WD's My Passport family are based on regular hard drives.

