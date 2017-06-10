The Good The My Passport SSD is rugged, light and super compact. The drive uses USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C to deliver fast performance. It works with both Windows and MacOS right out of the box and features strong encryption to protect data in case of loss or theft.

The Bad The drive's capacity caps at just 1TB. It's a fingerprint magnet.

The Bottom Line The My Passport SSD is an excellent portable drive for those needing to securely carry data on the go.