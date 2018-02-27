Wacom Pro Engine module turns Cintiq Pro into a workstation
Wacom is increasingly creeping into full-on computing, culminating with the tablet, or "pen computer" as the company calls the format. Now, in conjunction with the Cintiq Pro 24 or 32 -- the latest in its series of monitors with pressure-sensitive-stylus support -- the company's announced what is essentially its first desktop system. The Cintiq Pro Engine is a module with workstation-class components that you slip into the Cintiq 24 or 32 Pro, turning it into a power Windows 10 all-in-one.
The Cintiq Pro 24 is scheduled to ship in March, priced at $2,000 for the standard version (£1,900) and $2,500 for a version with touch support (£2,400). The 32-inch will follow later this year. They will only ship in the US, Japan, and selected countries in Europe, at least to start with; sorry for now, Australia.
In addition to the new sizes for the Cintiq Pro line, these models have 4K UHD displays with 10-bit panels, supporting 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. They also inherit the latest version of Wacom's EMR technology, with 8,092 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 degrees of tilt sensitivity.
