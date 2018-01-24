Vivo's X20 Plus UD features an under-screen fingerprint scanner

When it was unveiled at CES 2018, the Vivo X20 Plus UD didn't have a name or a launch date, but the world's first phone with a fingerprint scanner under the display is now available in China.

It's not a completely new phone, though -- the X20 Plus UD is an updated version of the X20 Plus, with the aforementioned tech instead of a rear fingerprint scanner. To unlock the X20 Plus UD, it's as simple as putting your finger on the screen, though the tradeoff is you won't be able to use a thick screen protector. Don't fret though, it comes bundled with a compatible one.

Specs wise, it's the same as the X20 Plus, which means an 18:9, 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display (2,160x1,080 pixels), Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and two rear 12-megapixel cameras. It will retail for around 3,600 Chinese yuan, which converts to $570, £400 or AU$700.