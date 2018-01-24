Vivo's X20 Plus UD features an under-screen fingerprint scanner
When it was unveiled at CES 2018, the Vivo X20 Plus UD didn't have a name or a launch date, but the world's first phone with a fingerprint scanner under the display is now available in China.
It's not a completely new phone, though -- the X20 Plus UD is an updated version of the X20 Plus, with the aforementioned tech instead of a rear fingerprint scanner. To unlock the X20 Plus UD, it's as simple as putting your finger on the screen, though the tradeoff is you won't be able to use a thick screen protector. Don't fret though, it comes bundled with a compatible one.
Specs wise, it's the same as the X20 Plus, which means an 18:9, 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display (2,160x1,080 pixels), Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and two rear 12-megapixel cameras. It will retail for around 3,600 Chinese yuan, which converts to $570, £400 or AU$700.
First phone with in-screen fingerprint scanner sells Jan. 24
The Vivo phone we saw earlier this month is real, but it could be hard to get.
Yes, the same Red that makes cameras for Hollywood.
The Honor 7X comes with a massive screen and charges little for it.
One of China's biggest phone makers launch a new phone, and it's loaded with an iOS-ish operating system and new...
5,000mAh means serious battery business.
The Honor View 10 costs a lot more than its recent sibling the 7X, but on paper it's not much of an upgrade.
The more advanced of Motorola's extremely affordable C phones has a more powerful camera and better screen.
The phones come with Android 7 Nougat and have a 2-megapixel camera with a selfie flash.
But with their low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processors, the ZenFone 4 Max and Max Pro phones don't offer much...
The 5-inch phone has a metal body, octa-core processor and a 13-megapixel camera.
The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are special edition versions of the popular Moto G5 and G5 Plus with better cameras...
Both phones let you 3D scan your friend's face to set as your wallpaper or print into figurines.