Vivo V9

Preview Videos / Photos Upcoming
Filed under Phones

Vivo's new V9 joins the notch bandwagon

Aloysius Low

If you're getting tired of seeing Android phones with notches, the bad news is the wave is still at its crest. From Oppo's R15 to the Asus ZenFone 5, the iPhone X notch is now mainstream on phones, and Vivo's latest V9 doesn't stray from the crowd.

Clad in metal, the 6.3-inch V9 makes no bones about where it sources its inspiration from. When you flip the phone around, you find its dual-camera layout in the same orientation as the iPhone X's.

That's also where you find the V9's fingerprint scanner, a feature the iPhone X doesn't have. Sadly, the V9 doesn't come with the fingerprint scanner built into the display that Vivo recently showed off.

